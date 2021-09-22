These Factors ‘Could Drive Gold and Silver Prices Much Higher’

Source: Crescat Capital for Streetwise Reports 09/22/2021

In a Sept. 10, 2021 Crescat Capital broadcast from the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, the firm’s Portfolio Manager, Tavi Costa, and its Chief Investment Officer, Kevin Smith, talked about the current macroeconomic environment and highlighted the opportunity in gold and silver mining equities.

Portfolio Manager, Tavi Costa, noted that his funds firm, Crescat Capital, believes we are in a secular bull market for gold and silver and because we are now amid a pullback, the time is right to be taking advantage of stocks in the space over time. He showed a slide of silver’s weekly candles and noted that the precious metal looks technically sound for taking advantage of.

“Cryptocurrency is getting a lot of attention these days, but Crescat Capital likes precious metals.”

Looking forward, Costa added, “I think there are a lot of fundamentals behind what could drive gold and silver prices much higher and perhaps really benefit the explorers and a lot of the companies we have in our portfolio,” he added.

Costa purported that we could be on the cusp of a new phase of mergers and acquisitions given the high level of liquidity among the mining majors. They have generated free cash flow at a pace never seen before and have lots of net cash available.

“I truly believe that tangible assets continue to be something very important for investors to own in their portfolios,” Costa said.The portfolio manager said platinum is also at a good entry point and showed a slide of the metal’s quarterly candles.

“Gold, we believe, has intrinsic value.”

Also in the broadcast, he presented three slides depicting how various economic metrics are trending. The first metric was the Taylor Rule to the Fed funds rate Spread, and it showed that the spread today is the largest it has been since about 1975. Costa said the spread indicates interest rates should be at around 6 percent, but obviously they are not.

“It’s a good reminder of how trapped the Federal Reserve is,” he added.

Second, the cost of ride sharing with Uber and Lyft increased 92 percent between January 2018 and July 2021, Costa said. However, the intercity transportation component of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that takes into account taxi, Uber and Lyft fares is up only 5 percent during the same period.

“This is example of how the CPI is massively understated in regards to the real inflation in the system,” added Costa.

Third, the Duke survey of chief financial officers showed that internal company optimism about wages and sales is at a record high.

“The cost of living rising started to create a demand for higher wages and salaries, and we’re seeing this in a lot of fronts,” Costa said.

Next, Kevin Smith briefly summarized today’s economic macroenvironment and with that as the backdrop today, what parts of the market Crescat Capital favors.

Smith reiterated that inflation is rising, growth is slowing and the stock market is in a bubble. Real interest rates are negative, and money printing continues. Deficits are the highest they have ever been.

Thus, cryptocurrency is getting a lot of attention these days, Smith said, but Crescat Capital likes precious metals.

“Cryptocurrencies, they’re faith-based currencies,” he said. “Gold, we believe, has intrinsic value, and the junior mining industry has been through essentially a 10-year bear market.”

Read more about the companies Quinton Hennigh, Crescat’s Geologic and Technical Director, discusses in part two of the Sept. 10 briefing.

Streetwise Reports Disclosures:

1) This is contributed content from Crescat Capital compiled by Doresa Banning for Streetwise Reports LLC. Doresa Banning provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None. Her company has a financial relationship with the following companies referred to in this article: None.

2) The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

3) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

4) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in any securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

Important Crescat Disclosures Provided by Crescat Capital

Please read Crescat’s important disclosures.

Nothing herein should be construed as personalized investment advice or a recommendation that you buy, sell, or hold any security or other investment or that you pursue any investment style or strategy.

Case studies are included for informational purposes only and are provided as a general overview of Crescat’s general investment process, and not as indicative of any investment experience. There is no guarantee that the case studies discussed here are completely representative of Crescat’s strategies or of the entirety of its investments.

Crescat has compiled its research in good faith and while it uses reasonable efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information, it is provided on an “as is” basis with no warranties of any kind. Crescat does not warrant that the information on this site is accurate, reliable, up to date or correct. In no event will Crescat be responsible or liable for the correctness of any such research or for any damage or lost opportunities resulting from use of its data.

You should assume that as of the publication date, Crescat has a position in the securities discussed and therefore stands to realize significant gains in the event the price of security moves. Following the publication date, Crescat intends to continue transacting in the securities, and may be long, short, or neutral at any time.