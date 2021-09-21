Low-Carbon Energy Firm Develops Low-Cost Electrolyzer to Produce Hydrogen for Zero-Emission Boilers

Source: Streetwise Reports 09/21/2021

Research Capital Corp. mentioned in a recent presentation that Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. has developed a next generation hydrogen-based boiler that combines pure hydrogen and pure oxygen to generate heat, hot water, and high temperature steam through a zero-emission, closed-loop process.

Research Capital Corp. commented in an August 26 publication that Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (JEV:TSX.V; JROOF:OTCMKTS), which invests in low-carbon energy technologies and companies, “has made several significant announcements that should help to advance the development of its hydrogen energy technologies.”

Research Capital mentioned that it first introduced Jericho Energy Ventures earlier this year in May. The firm explained that Hydrogen Technologies Inc. (HTI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jericho, has designed and developed “a patented high-temperature hydrogen-based boiler, the cleanH2steam Dynamic Combustion Chamber (DCC) that combines pure hydrogen and pure oxygen to generate heat, hot-water, and high temperature steam, through a closed-loop, zero-emission process.”

HTI believes that the design and features incorporated into its latest DCC hydrogen boiler will make the units cost competitive with traditional boilers.

The report indicated that on August 4, 2021, Jericho announced that its wholly owned subsidiary HTI filed a series of provisional U.S. patents related to is Generation 2.0 cleanH2steam DCC 3000 Series Boiler. The second-generation boiler features “an improved fuel delivery system, increased process monitoring and remote management options.” In addition, Research Capital pointed out that the company made substantial improvements to the unit’s ignitor which boosts combustion and provides higher thermal efficiencies. The new boiler was designed using less stainless steel which makes it less expensive to build and reduces the lead time for sourcing materials and manufacturing.

The report listed that on July 22, 2021, Jericho made an announcement advising that it invested US$1.5 million in H2U Technologies Inc. (H2U). The investment was part of a US$7 million financing that included co-investors Dolby Family Ventures, Motus Ventures and Hess Corp. According to the report, H2U holds the rights to an exclusive license for Caltech’s ultrahigh throughput, electrocatalyst discovery process.

Research Capital wrote that H2U is currently engaged in developing an ultrahigh-throughput, AI-driven, electrocatalyst discovery process. The firm pointed out that since platinum and iridium prices have each increased greatly over the last year, the discovery of new non-precious metal electrocatalysts would be highly beneficial in reducing the costs of electrolyzers and fuel cells. The report noted that the AI-based process is capable of characterizing and quantifying the catalytic activity of over one million compositions per day. Research Capital stated that H2U has filed patents for two potential catalysts which are currently pending.

The report mentioned that H2U’s low-cost electrolyzer is being developed together with Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas). SoCalGas will carry out testing of the new low-cost electrolyzer which is engineered to use new non-precious metal catalysts. The mail objective in the partnership between the two firms is to create a new electrolyser that costs half the price of electrolyzers now on the market. Jericho’s main goal ultimately is to be able to utilize the newly developed much lower-cost electrolyzer to generate hydrogen for its “revolutionary” DCC boilers.

Jericho’s aims are to reduce costs which it believes will be a strong driver of the pace of adoption of green hydrogen energy technology. The firm is optimistic that these newest developments will serve to advance its mission to provide affordable, clean hydrogen energy from the rollout of enhanced manufacturing, storage and power generation technologies.

Jericho Energy Ventures is based in Vancouver, B.C. and is engaged in making investments in carbon capture, energy storage, hydrogen technologies and new energy systems that serve to advance the transition to low-carbon energy.

The company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “JEV” and last closed for trading at CA$0.61/share on September 21, 2021. The closing price for shares of JROOF was US$0.4814.

